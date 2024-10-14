Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Up 3.6% – Time to Buy?

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.68. 36,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 102,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $566.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.58.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $317.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in Lands’ End by 2.5% during the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lands’ End by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 41.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

