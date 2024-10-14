L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $247.98 and last traded at $247.98, with a volume of 346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $246.04.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.64.

The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,095.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

