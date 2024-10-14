L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $246.04 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.55 and a fifty-two week high of $247.33. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,095.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.64.

L3Harris Technologies Profile



L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

