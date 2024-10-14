Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Short Interest Update

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Kuraray Trading Down 1.6 %

KURRY traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.23. Kuraray has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $45.62.

Get Kuraray alerts:

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Kuraray had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kuraray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuraray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.