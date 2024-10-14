Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,088.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,186,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,008 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 267.1% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 970,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,950,000 after acquiring an additional 705,997 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,624.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,959,000 after acquiring an additional 516,233 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6,258.6% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 501,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after acquiring an additional 494,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 77.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,090,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,647,000 after acquiring an additional 474,372 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS PJAN opened at $41.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.06.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

