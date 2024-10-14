Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 23,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $203.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.71. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $207.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

