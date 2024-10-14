Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 151 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BR. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $1,465,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 108.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 83,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,192,000 after acquiring an additional 43,710 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 99.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,951,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,556,000 after purchasing an additional 110,886 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 72.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $220.74 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $166.73 and a one year high of $223.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.59.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 60.07%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $5,227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,963,149.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $5,227,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,963,149.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,386 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,824 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

