Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,671,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 253.2% during the first quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,766,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth about $64,306,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,773,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in NRG Energy by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,318,000 after purchasing an additional 633,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

NRG Energy stock opened at $89.75 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $96.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,688. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

