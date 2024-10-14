Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $515,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 130,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 98,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 336,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.94 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1011 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

