Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $73.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $48.21 and a 52 week high of $73.28.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

