Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Syntrinsic LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

IJK opened at $93.16 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $93.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

