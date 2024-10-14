Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPF. Axim Planning & Wealth raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 120.3% during the second quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 368,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after buying an additional 201,080 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,125,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 9.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period.

Shares of HPF stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

