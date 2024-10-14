Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Netflix by 25.8% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,003 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 548.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,019 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,071,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $735.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.79.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $722.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $686.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $651.60. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $736.00. The company has a market capitalization of $311.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

