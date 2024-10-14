Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $380.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $363.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.