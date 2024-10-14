Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,358,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,663,000 after buying an additional 2,105,789 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,565,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,023,000 after acquiring an additional 258,459 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,266,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,031,000 after acquiring an additional 835,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 38,705.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,007,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,057 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,716,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $36.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

