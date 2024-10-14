Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Short Interest Update

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 76.3% from the September 15th total of 573,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 356,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Korn Ferry

Insider Buying and Selling at Korn Ferry

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Michael Distefano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $361,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,031.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Michael Distefano sold 5,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $361,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,031.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,795,242.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,713,657.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,921 shares of company stock valued at $5,942,296. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,846.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 886,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,553,000 after purchasing an additional 841,413 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth approximately $52,948,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,590,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,565,000 after acquiring an additional 220,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 377.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 239,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 189,607 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

NYSE:KFY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,827. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.54. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $76.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.96%.

About Korn Ferry

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.