Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Short Interest Update

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 76.3% from the September 15th total of 573,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 356,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Korn Ferry
Insider Buying and Selling at Korn Ferry
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,846.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 886,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,553,000 after purchasing an additional 841,413 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth approximately $52,948,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,590,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,565,000 after acquiring an additional 220,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 377.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 239,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 189,607 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Korn Ferry Price Performance
NYSE:KFY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,827. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.54. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $76.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.96%.
About Korn Ferry
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
