Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $58.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $50.91 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 124.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.45.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $1,509,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,467,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,852,228.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $2,318,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,422,360 shares in the company, valued at $73,294,210.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $1,509,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,467,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,852,228.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,869 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,021,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $865,977,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 19,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

