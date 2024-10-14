Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 333.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $142.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.63 and a one year high of $149.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.59 and its 200-day moving average is $137.87.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.