Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Short Interest Update

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Keweenaw Land Association Price Performance
Keweenaw Land Association stock remained flat at $37.74 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.53. Keweenaw Land Association has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $48.23.
Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile
