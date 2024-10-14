Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Short Interest Update

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Keweenaw Land Association Price Performance

Keweenaw Land Association stock remained flat at $37.74 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.53. Keweenaw Land Association has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $48.23.

Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral assets. It holds subsurface mineral rights located in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The company also leases commercial properties and mineral assets. Keweenaw Land Association, Limited was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Ironwood, Michigan.

