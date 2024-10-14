KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.25, but opened at $70.23. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $70.58, with a volume of 47,143 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.98.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 511,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 370,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,267,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 267,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 254,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,276,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

