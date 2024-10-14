Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Sells 3 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Booking by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3,590.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,092.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4,290.90. 30,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,633. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,733.04 and a 12-month high of $4,328.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,885.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,798.34. The firm has a market cap of $145.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $37.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.