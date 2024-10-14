Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,815,000 after purchasing an additional 213,637 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,257,000 after acquiring an additional 207,306 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,479,000 after acquiring an additional 208,691 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 390,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,276,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MTUM traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.36. The company had a trading volume of 546,740 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.14.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

