Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Invests $46,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Leidos by 156.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,133,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,356,000 after purchasing an additional 691,575 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 1,184.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 501,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,213,000 after purchasing an additional 462,792 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 76.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,942,000 after purchasing an additional 303,775 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Leidos by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,840,000 after buying an additional 300,486 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth $37,540,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,605.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $168.14. The stock had a trading volume of 124,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,642. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.80. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.30 and a 12-month high of $168.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Leidos from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.92.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

