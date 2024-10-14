Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFRM. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,506,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,569,000 after purchasing an additional 769,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Affirm news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 82,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,704,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,455. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Affirm news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 82,316 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,704,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,455. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $576,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,958.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,075 shares of company stock worth $4,803,786. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.31. 10,057,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,743,806. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.07. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 3.50.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.31. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $659.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Affirm from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

