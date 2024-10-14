Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. owned about 0.20% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $276,000.

NYSEARCA:HTRB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.28. 40,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,229. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $33.96.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

