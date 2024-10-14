Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

VXUS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,730. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

