Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 303 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,046. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.31. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.75 and a 12-month high of $247.66.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on COR. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

