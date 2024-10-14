JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $113.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $96.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.31%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,065.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,983,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000,000 after buying an additional 1,920,439 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $291,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,555 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,466,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

