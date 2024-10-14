JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,580 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 4.4% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $77,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,510 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,194 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,594 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.47.

JPM stock opened at $222.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

