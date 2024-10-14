JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Cut by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $817,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $781,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 28,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $222.29 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.