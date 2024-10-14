JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded ArcelorMittal from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.30.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $24.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.37. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $29.01.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 24.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 8.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 28,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at $533,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 131,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

