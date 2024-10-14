JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 3,847.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 26,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 76,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period.

BBHY opened at $46.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3131 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

