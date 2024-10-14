Jito (JTO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $239.00 Million

Jito (JTO) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Jito token can currently be purchased for about $2.08 or 0.00003203 BTC on exchanges. Jito has a market capitalization of $239.00 million and $33.92 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jito has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jito Profile

Jito was first traded on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 127,598,297.8 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.01191655 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 238 active market(s) with $29,364,305.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

