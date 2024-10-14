Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $169,977.93

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $169,977.93 and approximately $7.90 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00014111 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,903.57 or 1.00098349 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007402 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00009993 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.