Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Up 78.6% in September

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Price Performance

JOF stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $8.34.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOF. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 63,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 24,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.