Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JAMF. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Jamf stock opened at $16.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58. Jamf has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jamf will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $99,970.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,770.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $31,816.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,917.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $99,970.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,770.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 16.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 11.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Jamf in the second quarter worth $565,000. EVR Research LP lifted its stake in Jamf by 282.9% in the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,570,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

