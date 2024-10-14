Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Position Lifted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 85.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 61.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Itron by 53.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 32.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITRI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $108.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.18. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $609.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.25 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $3,931,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,519,083.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $3,931,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,519,083.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $51,994.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,326.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,846 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

