iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Short Interest Update

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the September 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 17.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 518,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $359.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ITOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 35.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

