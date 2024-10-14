iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Shares Sold by Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $460,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth $464,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 257.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2,141.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IAK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.49. 37,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,318. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.83 and its 200-day moving average is $118.69. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $90.92 and a 52-week high of $131.11. The company has a market capitalization of $724.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

