iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $56,608,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9,357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 262,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,818,000 after acquiring an additional 259,657 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1,043.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 113,508 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 186,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 106,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,005,000 after purchasing an additional 82,599 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $106.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.44. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $70.45 and a 1-year high of $107.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

