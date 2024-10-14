iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Stegner Investment Associates Inc.

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,645,057,000 after buying an additional 66,923 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,668 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,910,000 after buying an additional 84,663 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,180,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,664,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,585,000 after purchasing an additional 54,272 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $382.83. The company had a trading volume of 209,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,490. The business has a 50 day moving average of $363.35 and a 200-day moving average of $353.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

