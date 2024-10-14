iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Raised by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 29,151 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after purchasing an additional 280,948 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $380.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $363.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

