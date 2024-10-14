iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Decreased by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWB traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $319.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,650. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.56 and a 200 day moving average of $296.26. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $319.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.