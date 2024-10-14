iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 241.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PFF opened at $33.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $33.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

