iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.19 and last traded at $57.31, with a volume of 2335398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.19.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,041.7% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

