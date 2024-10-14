iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Position Reduced by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,400 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for 5.8% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Polianta Ltd owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $12,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

BATS EZU opened at $51.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

