iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.61 and last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 69512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $581.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter worth about $511,000.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

