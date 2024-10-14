iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 100.1% from the September 15th total of 939,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,085. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.08.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nepc LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,023,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.