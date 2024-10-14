iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $150.35 and last traded at $150.26, with a volume of 7480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.79.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.37. The firm has a market cap of $624.87 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Industrials ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,010,000 after buying an additional 265,058 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Industrials ETF

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

