iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGEGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 661,800 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 872,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

ESGE stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,602. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $33.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESGE. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,633,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 78.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

